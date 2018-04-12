sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,916 Euro		-0,096
-1,60 %
WKN: 876140 ISIN: GB0004065016 Ticker-Symbol: H2V 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMMERSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAMMERSON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,902
6,072
10:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRSTGROUP PLC1,291+20,99 %
HAMMERSON PLC5,916-1,60 %
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC2,473+2,49 %