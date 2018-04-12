Intertek Group on Thursday said it has agreed to buy Proasem, a provider of laboratory testing, inspection, metrology and training services, based in Colombia, for an undisclosed sum. Proasem employs 190 people and in 2017 generated revenues of £4.5m, Intertek said. The deal is expected to complete in the next four weeks. "In light of the continued structural growth of regional and global trade flows, companies are seeking a partner to assist them to mitigate risk at every stage of their supply ...

