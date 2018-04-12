Due to technical issues the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following warrants issued by Swedbank AB.



Please see attached document for instrument identifiers.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=673280