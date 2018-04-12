Citycon to Publish its Interim Report for January-March 2018 on Thursday, 19 April 2018 Approximately at 9 am EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 12 April 2018 at 10.00 hrs

Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2018 on Thursday, 19 April 2018 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:https://citycon.videosync.fi/2018-q1-interim-report

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44-203-194-0552

Participants from the US +1-855-716-1597

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Cityconis a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

Further information:

Mikko Pohjala

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

