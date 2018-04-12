Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2018

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 20 April. Telephone conference at 10 AM CET.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 20 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-566-426-90.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1654379&s=1&k=DC5E0A47FBA15A9C1D87460CF70B124F

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth,

CFO,

+46-40-106200

e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 23 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

Duni.com

This information is such that Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 12 April 2018 at9.00 hrs CET.

