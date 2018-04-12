

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK (GSK.L, GSK) and Orchard Therapeutics announced a strategic agreement, under which GSK will transfer its portfolio of approved and investigational rare disease gene therapies to Orchard. GSK will become an investor in Orchard Therapeutics, receiving a 19.9% equity stake along with a seat on the company's board. GSK will also receive financial considerations in the form of royalties and commercial milestone payments related to the acquired portfolio.



The agreement follows GSK's strategic review of its rare disease unit, announced in July 2017, as part of the Group's ongoing prioritisation and strengthening of its pharmaceuticals pipeline.



Orchard Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company based in the United Kingdom and United States. The companies have agreed to a transition period during which GSK will continue to conduct certain activities through to the end of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX