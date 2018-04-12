

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in March, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Inflation accelerated to 1.6 percent in March from 1.2 percent in February. The preliminary estimate for March was 1.5 percent.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the highest since October 2012, when prices had risen 1.9 percent.



The increase in annual inflation resulted from an acceleration in prices of services, food products and tobacco.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices recovered sharply in March, by rising 1 percent after stability in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on March 30.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased to 1.7 percent from 1.3 percent in February. Month-on-month, the HICP rose 1.1 percent after remaining stable.



