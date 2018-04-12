At ESTRO 37, Elekta Focuses on Millimeter Precision and Personalization of Cancer Care

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 37th Annual Conference, April 20 - 24 in Barcelona, Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) willdemonstrate how advances in both radiation and medical oncology are paving the way to deliver more efficient, personalized cancer care and improved patient outcomes.

"Breakthroughs in clinical and scientific cancer research are increasing what we know about cancer. Consequently, Elekta is delivering new precision treatment modalities and digital solutions so that clinicians can better plan, treat and monitor outcomes for each individual patient - and population," said Dr. Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO. "Innovation has, is and always will be part of Elekta's DNA, as evidenced by two key initiatives: the Elekta MR-linac system, soon to be the first magnetic resonance/radiation therapy (MR/RT) system in the world offering simultaneous high-field imaging and treatment without compromise; and our collaboration withIBM Watson Healthto bring artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to the field of oncology. At ESTRO 37, we are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Gamma Knife surgery, demonstrating our commitment to continual advancement and sustainable innovation."

Visitors to Elekta's booth 300 will have the opportunity to participate in interactive demonstrations and learn more about recent Elekta breakthrough technologies, including:

The power of MR/RT withElekta MR-linac, theonly systemthat integrates an advanced linear accelerator with cutting-edge, high-field (1.5 Tesla) magnetic resonance imaging without compromisingeither system. It is the first system to achieve the technological feat of simultaneous radiation delivery and fast acquisition of high-quality, high-field MR images, providing the ability to "see what you treat" and respond based on what is being seen. Elekta MR-linac has extraordinary potential for ushering in a new paradigm of cancer care.

MOSAIQÂwith Watson for Oncology - Elekta is collaborating with IBM Watson Health to offer Watson for Oncology with Elekta's cancer care solutions. This collaboration unites pioneers in cancer care and AI to transform big data into personalized and precision cancer therapies management. With intelligent automation and actionable analytics, MOSAIQ enables value-based practice optimization and supports clinical decisions that can help outsmart cancer.

Leksell Gamma KnifeIcon' is the clear choice for intracranial precision radiosurgery with unrivaled accuracy and superior dose distribution - backed by extensive, and growing, published data. Elekta's Icon precisely delivers planned doses efficiently and simply, affording better protection to healthy brain tissue compared with other radiation therapy systems. Gamma Knife clinics around the world have often reported higher productivity, cost efficiency and reliable performance over the lifetime of the system.

Versa HD' is a highly versatile, all-in-one radiotherapy system that overcomes stereotactic complexity with high definition dynamic radiosurgery (HDRS). Versa HD optimizes accuracy with anatomically-focused guidance solutions, delivering the flexibility to treat more patients and a wider variety of indications in standard treatment slots regardless of anatomy, indication or complexity. Integrated with Brainlab ExacTrac Versa HD offers the highest end-to-end clinical accuracy with Monacotreatment planning and iView Dose - pushing the boundaries of your stereotactic capabilities.

Elekta's brachytherapy solutions are an indispensable part of radiation therapy that can boost survival rates, reduce toxicity and improve the quality of life with fewer side effects compared to surgery. Venezia', the newest Advanced Gynecological Applicator, allows clinicians to treat advanced stage cervical tumors that previously required specialized techniques such as free-hand needle placement.

Elekta is also hosting educational meetings and symposia throughout the conference, including:

An Elekta Lunch Symposium on "Driving the Transformation of Cancer Care" will be held April 21 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Key topics covered at the symposium include:

from Key topics covered at the symposium include: Elekta MR/RT: MovingToward Clinical Introduction of Transformative Cancer Care. Presented byProf. Robert Huddart , MD, Institute of Cancer Research/Royal Marsden NHSFoundation Trust (UK)

, MD, Institute of Cancer Research/Royal Marsden NHSFoundation Trust (UK)

The Advent of AI inRadiation Therapy: MOSAIQ& Watson for Oncology by SusanMcLaughlin, Global GTM Client Engagement

An evening event at the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya in Barcelona with the theme of "Future in Cancer Care" will include presentations on how innovation is transforming cancer care and deep learning in RT and adaptive radiotherapy, alongside networking opportunities.

To learn more about these events, visit:www.elekta.com/ESTRO. For live updates from ESTRO 37, follow@Elektaon Twitter.

Elekta MR-linac is a work in progress and not available for sale or distribution.

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

