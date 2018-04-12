Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Pioneers Use of Diagnostic Tools for Earlier Optimisation of Antibiotic Therapy for Sepsis Patients

LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) times reduced from days to hours

12th April 2018, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) is pioneering the use of the Accelerate Pheno' system from Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., (Accelerate Diagnostics) a leading in vitro diagnostics company, to speed up and improve the diagnostic outcome of antibiotic treatment. The system identifies the antibiotic that will best treat a blood stream infection in a matter of hours rather than days via conventional methods. The solution is being used in conjunction with other innovative technologies and workflows at the Trust to improve outcomes for patients with sepsis (septicaemia) and to avoid inappropriate antibiotic use. The introduction of the Accelerate Pheno' system has reduced the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) result from 44.26 hours to 6.65 hours according to the Trust.

The benefits of this enhanced, pioneering approach include:

Overall improvement in quality of care for sepsis patients

Reduced use of inappropriate antibiotics

Improved infection control measures

Overall reduction in drug costs

Reduction in risk of antimicrobial resistance

Alex Whitfield, chief executive of Hampshire Hospitals, which runs Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, Royal Hampshire County Hospital, in Winchester, and Andover War Memorial Hospital, said: "We are thrilled to be the first hospital in the UK to take on this new method of diagnostics as it is just one of the ways we are striving to always deliver the best possible care to our patients."

Dr Nicki Hutchinson, consultant microbiologist & medical director family and clinical support services, HHFT said, "The Accelerate analyser system uses novel technology that allows us to ensure our sickest patients, those with septicaemia, are on the right antibiotic treatment up to 1.5 days sooner than current conventional laboratory methods. In 105 patients there were 80 clinical interventions and some patients had multiple interventions. Where interventions took place, treatment could be optimized early by adjusting the appropriate antibiotics or omitting unnecessary antibiotics or switching to oral therapy. This not only helps save lives, it can speed recovery and importantly, by early detection, help us in reducing the spread of multi drug resistant organisms."

Dr Nick Cortes, consultant microbiologist & clinical lead, microbiology and infection sciences, HHFT & honorary senior clinical lecturer, University of Southampton Medical School added, "The net benefit is more targeted, accurate treatment for sepsis, which will lead to better outcomes for this serious disease."

Steve Holland, UK managing director, Accelerate Diagnostics commented, "For patients with sepsis, time is critical. Accelerate Diagnostics provides an effective diagnostic solution, producing fast, actionable and definitive results for patients with sepsis. Our innovative and collaborative work with the microbiology team at the Hampshire NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust enables clinicians to make faster, targeted therapy decisions for the optimal treatment of sepsis and other bacterial infections, thereby improving patient outcomes."

