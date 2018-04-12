Filmmaster Events Partners With Formula-E for the Rome Stage of the 2017/2018 Championship

ROME, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The company, the Local Operator for the Rome stage of the Formula-E championship, which will take place on 14th April, is once again the star of a major sporting event, once again demonstrating its leadership in the management and production of major international events.

Formula E has chosen Filmmaster Events as the Local Operator for the Rome stage, which will be held for the first time in the capital on Saturday 14th April 2018.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675711/Formula_E.jpg )



Since September 2017, the agency has worked to support Formula E, organising and promoting all aspects related to the event. From technical direction of the circuit and all its related structures and infrastructures, to coordination of all activities revolving around the race.

It entails highly complex, precise management, since the circuit is located in the heart of one of the city's historic districts and the event involves many players in the institutional, sports and public and private corporate world.

The Formula E race in Rome is one of the most important sporting events of the year, forming part of an international event that is and will be the future of motoring in Italy and worldwide. The event is organised with the dual aim of bringing the city and the Romans closer to the environment with an increased focus on sustainability, while also offering great sporting emotion.

Andrea Francisi, COO of Filmmaster Events, comments: "It is an honour to have been chosen by Formula E for this occasion: for us, it is a confirmation of our experience of great sporting events thanks to our recognised ' project management' ability and management of complex events in different fields. We are used to working on major international events that present challenges of various kinds, such as the location or time, among others. Our involvement is an important confirmation for us of the leadership that we want to maintain in this sector."

Filmmaster Events: A company that specialises in the creation and production of major events, live shows and ceremonies. With offices in Rome, Milan, Dubai, London and Rio and 40 years of experience, it is now one of the leading international companies in the events sector and is part of the Italian Entertainment Network. In 2017, it was named as BEST EVENT AGENCY,an award that it has received on seven other occasions in recent years. Filmmaster Events is one of the few companies in the world that is accredited to create and produce Olympic Ceremonies. Filmmaster Events was the executive producer of the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies and the Olympic torch relay in partnership with Brazilian company SRCOM. http://www.filmmaster.com