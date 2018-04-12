Nedschroef Machinery Brings Smart Forming to a Changing Industry at WIRE 2018

HERENTALS, Belgium, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nedschroef Machinery will introduce a new concept called smart forming to the fixing and fastening industry at WIRE 2018, 16-20 April in Düsseldorf, Germany. Smart forming brings more flexibility, intelligence and efficiency to the production of cold and warm formed metal parts, allowing manufacturers to create more complex and more functional products faster.

"The industry is becoming more challenging. Fixing and fastening solutions are becoming more complex with more integrated functionality. Besides this, today manufacturers focus on best planning-efficiency versus delivery performance. Our turnkey smart forming machine solutions and services help manufacturers step up to these challenges through highly modernized, next-generation forming technology," says Mathias Hüttenrauch, CEO of Nedschroef.

The basis of the smart forming concept is Nedschroef's revolutionary servo-electro drive technology that makes forming easier and more efficient. It offers much greater repeatability and accuracy while increasing productivity, reducing up to 50% product changeover time, enabling new forming possibilities and more complex part geometries. Moreover, the direct drive transmission of power practically eliminates wear to maximize the lifetime of the machine.

With the growth of industry 4.0, smart forming also enables multi-level integration and greater communication within production facilities. Within Nedschroef's digitalization roadmap, it provides a first step towards leaving the PLC level behind and brings connectivity with MES- and ERP-level significantly closer.

Nedschroef is bringing the smart forming concept to the market in a range of next-generation forming solutions. The first of these are the servo-electric driven NT60 roll former, which enhances manufacturing accuracy, repeatability, production flexibility and high output. In addition, the NC714 multi-station cold and warm former includes intelligent controls and has standard green features to reduce energy consumption.

Smart forming, the NC714 and NT60, will be demonstrated at Nedschroef's stand at WIRE 2018 (stand A06 in Hall 15).

About Nedschroef Machinery

Headquartered in Herentals, Belgium. Nedschroef Machinery is one of the leading suppliers of machines and services supplier in the field of cold and warm forming of metal parts. Predicate innovative and operation excellence https://smartforming.nedschroefmachinery.com. Part of the Royal Nedschroef group with over EUR 675 million of revenues in 2017, Nedschroef group employs 2.300 people worldwide and has 26 locations. http://www.nedschroef.com