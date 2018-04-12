

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased as initially estimated in February, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 6.7 percent gain in January. That was in line with the flash data published on April 6.



The measure has been rising since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.5 percent from January, when it rose by 1.5 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



During the first two months of the year, output grew by 5.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.



