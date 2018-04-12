Belinda Aspinall Named to Lead Business in Europe, Middle East and Africa

In line with continuing expansion and to ensure it remains best placed to continue to serve the needs of its global ultra-high net worth families and their family offices, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has announced two senior appointments in its Global Family Office Investment Practices (GFO) group across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Belinda Aspinall has been named head of GFO for the region, succeeding Lesley Hodgson who takes up the newly created role of wealth strategist and director of GFO for the Middle East.

In her new role, Aspinall, who was most recently head of Northern Trust's Guernsey office, will be responsible for leading the region's growing GFO business, overseeing client service and business development for Northern Trust's sophisticated family office client base. Based in London, Aspinall will have a key role in continuing to drive the growth and expansion of Northern Trust's GFO services across the region.

Aspinall has held a number of leadership positions since joining Northern Trust in 2005 and during her close to 30 year career in financial services has worked in Stockholm, Luxembourg, London and Guernsey.

Hodgson joined Northern Trust in 1995 and has extensive experience helping families establish efficiency, governance and succession planning within family businesses, property, art and landed estates. In her new role, Hodgson has chosen to bring her experience to support highly-sophisticated families and their advisors across the Middle East in managing family wealth through Northern Trust's sophisticated solutions.

"We are pleased to announce these appointments underlining our continued commitment to our growing business across the region," said Dave Fox, president, Northern Trust GFO. "Lesley's strong foundation in supporting global families will be valuable as we increasingly see growth in our business in the Middle East region. Belinda's experience, working across our global business and first-hand knowledge of off-shore jurisdictions will ensure we remain best-placed to continue to support the needs of our highly-sophisticated family office clients."

Founded in 1982, the Global Family Private Investment Offices group has a focused commitment to families of significant wealth, their private foundations and the family offices that serve them. It works with more than 400 families across the globe, with average assets per family under custody of US$770 million. In 2017, Euromoney named Northern Trust North America's best private bank offering family office services in its annual Private Banking and Wealth Management survey.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005521/en/

Contacts:

Northern Trust

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contact

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

or

Mat Barling

+44 (0) 207 982 1445

Mathew_Barling@ntrs.com

or

US & Canada Contact

Alaina Kleinman

+1 312 444 4065

Alaina_Kleinman@ntrs.com