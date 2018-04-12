Personnel recruiter Hays reported third quarter like-for-like net fee growth of 10%, although Brexit worries continued to dog the UK and Ireland which posted a 2% fall in a "subdued" market. At the specialism level in the UK and Ireland, net fees in office support grew 2%, construction and property 1% and IT was flat, while accountancy and finance fell 9%. Education was down 13%, as it continued to be impacted by tough market conditions, Hays said. Consultant headcount in the division was down ...

