Smurfit Kappa picked up 14 awards for its "creative and innovative" packaging at the European Flexographic Industry Innovation Awards, the company announced on Thursday. The FTSE 100 firm said its stand-out, shelf-ready packaging solutions for brands including Beck's, Huggies and M&S were among the submissions that caught the judges' eyes. On the night, Smurfit Kappa received four gold, four silver, three bronze and three highly commended awards, which "further consolidated" its reputation as a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...