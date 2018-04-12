sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,34 Euro		-1,38
-3,97 %
WKN: A0MLCS ISIN: IE00B1RR8406 Ticker-Symbol: SK3 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,393
34,073
10:20
33,54
34,06
10:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC33,34-3,97 %