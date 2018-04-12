Homewares retailer Dunelm Group updated the market on its trading for the third quarter of its financial year on Thursday, which comprised the 13-week period ended 31 March, reporting that total revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to £268.2m. The FTSE 250 company said like-for-like revenue growth was 4.6%, which continued the growth trend seen in the first half. Organic online growth through Dunelm.com also remained strong, at 35.7% in the quarter. The board said a year-on-year reduction in ...

