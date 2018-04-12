LondonMetric Property announced the disposal of four distribution and two industrial warehouses for £36m on Thursday, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 5.9%. The FTSE 250 company said the properties were among the oldest within its portfolio, and were located in the Midlands and North of England, with a weighted average unexpired lease term to first break of 5.3 years Five of the assets were acquired in portfolio transactions over the past three years. The sixth property was described ...

