Gambling technology company Playtech on Thursday said it had agreed to buy 70.6% of Italian betting and gaming outfit Snaitech from two major shareholders for 846m. Playtech added that it would have to make a mandatory takeover offer for the remaining stake in Snaitech after completing the initial purchase. The two major shareholders were named as Global Games and OI Games. The deal, will be funded by Playtech's existing cash and new debt. Snaitech generated revenue and core earnings of 890m and ...

