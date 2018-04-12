SpareBank 1 SMN :Expands group management team

Executive Director Ola Neråsen (52) joins SpareBank 1 SMN's group management team as head of Risk Management and Compliance.

Mr Neråsen has headed Risk Management since 2003. He joined the bank in 1997. He has a graduate degree in economics and business administration and is a state authorised auditor.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

