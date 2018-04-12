Invitation to Media and Analyst Calls for Ericsson Q1 2018 Report

Report to be released at approximately 07:30 CEST on April 20, 2018 Two conference calls for journalists, analysts and investors starts at 09:00 CEST and 14:00 CEST
STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2018
STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2018
Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the first quarter of 2018 will be published at approximately 07:30 CEST on April 20, 2018.
The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.
Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website at: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports
Conference calls for journalists, analysts and investors
The company will hold two identical conference calls for journalists, financial analysts and investors.
President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions.
The first conference call will begin at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST in London, 03:00 EDT in New York and 16:00 JST in Tokyo), and the second at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST in London, 08:00 EDT in New York and 21:00 JST in Tokyo).
To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:
Sweden: +46(0)8-5664-2651 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200-883685)
International/UK: +44-3333-000-804 (Toll-free UK: 0800-358 9473)
US: +1-631-913-1422 (Toll-free US: +1-8558-570-686)
PIN code: For 09:00 CEST call, 55234216# and for 14:00 CEST call, 61966022#
Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference calls begin. As there is usually a large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and www.ericsson.com/press
Replay:
Replay of the conference calls will be available from about one hour after each has ended until April 27, 2018.
Sweden replay number: +46-8-519-993-85
International replay number: +44(0)333-300-0819
For 09:00 CEST call, 301225218# and for 14:00 CEST call, 301225221#
NOTES TO EDITORS
For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press
media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46-10-719-69-92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46-10-719-00-00)
