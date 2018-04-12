FlowForma to Host Digital Process Transformation Webinar on April 19th - Featuring Rob Koplowitz

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of BPM tools for Microsoft Office 365 is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar entitled "How to Transform Processes to Drive Positive Customer Experiences," featuring Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst,Rob Koplowitz, taking place on Thursday, April 19th 2018.

Conscious that automating business processes is crucial to customer experiences that drive business success. FlowForma has invited guest speaker, Rob Koplowitz, to provide insights from his research and upcoming report about the emerging middle ground between low code and traditional BPM. Rob will also share examples of how organizations are radically changing processes to support digital transformation.

Furthermore, attendees will hear from FlowForma CEO, Neil Young, as he discusses how companies such as Aon are using no code digital process automation, to power processes that drive positive customer experiences. Join FlowForma for this webinar to chart your firm's process transformation journey.

Attendees of this webinar will:

learn how organizations are regarding digital transformation as part of their customer journey

understand Forrester's latest research re the market split for business process solutions

learn from Neil Young , on how companies like Aon are using no code digital processes to drive efficiency and transparency across processes

Webinar Details

When:April 19, 2018 @ 11am EDT / 4pm GMT+1

Where:Online - Register for free today

Who:COOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT Managers, Transformation Managers, Business Analysts, Business Managers, Operations Managers, Process Analysts, Delivery Managers.

Secure your complimentary place at this upcoming webinar.

Supporting Resources

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

An award-winning Microsoft Office 365 App, the FlowForma BPM tool enables business users and Heads of Departments to quickly implement processes such as HR on-boarding, new product development and clinical trials as well as many others, increasing organizational efficiency and productivity.

Recognised by Microsoft and trusted by over 150,000 users, this Microsoft Gold Partner is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com