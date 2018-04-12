The project, owned by local hydropower producer AES Tietê, was selected by the Brazilian government in an energy auction held in December 2015.Chinese inverter producer Huawei has announced that it will supply its string inverters for a 75 MW (AC) photovoltaic project of the Brazilian energy provider AES Tietê, a division of AES Brasil, which is itself the Brazilian unit of US-based AES Corporation. According to Huawei, this is the first large-scale solar project in Brazil to be completely digitized. "We fully believe that, with Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution, which demonstrates the global ...

