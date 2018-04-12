Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 12-Apr-2018 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 April 2018 Genel Energy plc Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its 2017 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 17 May 2018. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [1]. The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com [2]. -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities within the Middle East and Africa. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: NOA TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5395 End of Announcement EQS News Service 673861 12-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b78e8a7665ae1d41c84fd9819f4e2030&application_id=673861&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=673861&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

