Rockstone Research: Extremely High-Grade Assays from the Niobium Claim Group in Quebec

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Today, Saville Resources Inc. (TSX.V: SRE; Frankfurt: S0J) released astonishing assay results of a recent prospecting and sampling program from the Miranna Area of the Niobium Claim Group Property in Québec, which was recently optioned from Commerce Resources Corp. (TSX.V:CCE; Frankfurt: D7H).



Extremely high-grade niobium was sampled in numerous well-mineralized boulders, which also contain high grades of tantalum (Ta2O5) and phosphorus (P2O5). Phosphates are common in some of the world"s largest and highest-grade niobium mines, such as Araxa and Catalao in Brazil. The Niobec Mine in Québec is a pyrochlore mine with no tantalum of any significance, as being the case with Araxa and Catalao (see here). These 3 mines alone are responsible for global niobium supply.



Thus, Saville"s property is demonstrating great potential to host a niobium-rich pyrochlore deposit with significant by-product credits from phosphates and tantalum. This high-grade trio of mineral assemblage - niobium, phosphate and tantalum - makes Saville"s property even more attractive to search for the source of those numerous, strikingly well-mineralized boulders.

