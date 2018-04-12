Preview of the 23rd China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (April 26-29, 2018)

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 500 exhibitors, both domestic and overseas, participated in CIBS 2017, a 10 percent increase from the previous year, and more significantly, the number of equipment exhibitors increased by 25 percent from 2016.

And now, CIBS 2018 is in full swing:

The Spare Parts and Equipment exhibitors occupy an entire exhibition hall at W4 -with an extended outdoor area as well.

Boat exhibitors Beneteau, O'Neill, Jettles, Brunswick, Speedboat and equipment exhibitors HIDEA, Taiper, Steyr, Haibo and Junhexing are all confirmed to participate in CIBS 2018.

CIBS has won the support of global exhibitor groups from New Zealand , Italy , Australia , South Korea , Taiwan and other regions for several years in succession, and has become the best choice for domestic and foreign brands to reach the mainland Chinese yacht market.

What's more, an international magazine/TV show/Network has partnered with CIBS for a significant forum to unveil an industry impact report.

CIBS 2018 will take place concurrently with Lifestyle Shanghai Show. The latter will feature lifestyle exhibitors with water sports, lure fishing, RV camping, travel and a few other water leisure themes. The whole exhibition will overturn the traditional exhibition concept via multi-dimension and cross-industry displays, with more than 80 activities at the scene.

CIBS is a commercial and creative blend of exhibitors and activities - a powerful mix of fashion and culture. CIBS is waiting for visitors to come to Shanghai New International Expo Center on April 26-29, 2018! Register for exclusive tickets now via https://sinoexpo.ubmonlinereg.com.cn/Registration/default.aspx?fid=752&lang=en&source=PRNW

Knowa Boating Expert? - Ideas Come From Top-tier Discussions

The Market Development Forum on Global Leisure Boat Industry

The 2018 China International Boat and Waterfront Leisure Industry Development Forum

The Boat Equipment and Accessories Innovative Technology Seminar

Water Sports Industry Forum

The Boat Industry Asia Award Ceremony

The ceremony will gather and welcome all the elites from the boating industry and will unveil the outstanding awards winners.

Knowa Fishing Fan?- From Fishing to Entertainment

Come to the Lure Fishing Experience Center

Champ Meeting Hall

- Well-known global fishers will be present to showcase their expertise.

Lure Fishing Bigshot Runway Show

- Lure Fishing Celebrities will be making an appearance, definitely catch them on the runway!

Lure Trade-in Charity Event

Knowa Water Player? - There's No Fun Without Waves...

Water Sports Experience Center

Water Carnival

- Boat ball, kayaking, snorkelling, coda, surfing and other new water experiences

Water Sports Brand Show

- Over 100 water sports gear brands will be creating a remarkable water sports party!

Knowan Active Trader? - Seek and Explore!

2018 Match-making Meet-up

Register now (http://www.jiagle.com/up/topicx/matchmaking2018en/bm.html) and meet potential future partners.

Introduction of Hotel Plus:

CIBS 2018 will be presented together with Hotel Plus (Hotelex Shanghai Phase II) - Shanghai International Hotel Engineering Design and Commercial Space Series Exhibition. Hotel Plus is a One-Stop purchasing platform focusing on products, service and solutions with a total display area of 200,000 sqm. This year, Hotel Plus will exhibit at different pavilions based on 16 themes, four of which are new (Hotel Supplies, Commercial Space, Retailing World and Leisure Boating). Together with catering equipment, table wares, high-end F&B trade etc. from Hotelex Shanghai Phase I, UBM Sinxexpo (the organizer of Hotel Plus) will be presenting a historical display with 400,000 sqm display in the world hostapility industry, hosting 400+ exhibitors and over 200,000 buyers from all over the world.

