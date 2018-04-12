32 to 0 for PV - that's the result of the first technology-neutral tender. The average final price of €0.0467 per kWh was slightly above the solar-only-tender held in February."Only bids for solar projects were awarded a contract. In the auction, PV was the technology that offered the lower cost," said Jochen Homann, president of the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), on the occasion of the first joint tender for ground-mounted PV projects and onshore wind farms. A total of 32 contracts with a combined capacity of 210 MW were awarded by the German authority. The average final price for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...