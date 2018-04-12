

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 11-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,609,052.34 12.0969



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 32,971,248.67 16.6641



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,304,601.38 20.7521



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,658,672.76 19.6587



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 11/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,546,637.39 11.0933



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7300000 USD 81,337,752.26 11.1422



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,350,848.74 12.9627



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 431,567.76 14.3808



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 558,031.07 16.5083



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,142,159.21 16.7223



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,817,995.25 11.126



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,115,284.82 17.4195



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,176,272.92 19.288



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,881,583.56 17.6502



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,625,566.51 14.9746



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 11/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,017,943.69 15.4536



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,317,603.20 16.8119



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 858,085.68 18.7012



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,078,939.84 16.6065



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,872,405.67 10.5955



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 295,172.29 18.6393



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,177,317.00 20.5407



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,616,345.74 21.0466



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 11/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,497,225.33 18.6519



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,828,494.29 18.6512



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,553,349.49 13.2524



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,224,974.29 19.297



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,713,200.33 16.5836



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,921,150.93 11.1718



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,766,458.21 20.752



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 192,655,581.26 16.6439



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,692,052.00 17.9524



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,514,761.89 5.3747



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,635,229.14 18.5932



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 394,187.77 15.912



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,277,983.92 14.1949



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 407,372.94 18.0333



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 330,856.80 20.6786



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,366,407.82 21.1392



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,876,648.02 19.8102



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX