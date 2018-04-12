

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is set to publish euro area industrial production for February. Economists forecast output to grow 3.5 percent on year, faster than the 2.7 percent increase in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.2359 against the greenback, 132.08 against the yen, 1.1862 against the franc and 0.8719 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



