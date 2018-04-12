

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were moving in a narrow range on Thursday as concerns over possible U.S. military action in Syria intensified and the March FOMC minutes showed participants expect a steeper path of rate hikes in 2019 and 2020.



The benchmark DAX was down about 0.1 percent at 12,282 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



GEA Group fell as much as 7 percent. The system provider for food processing industry expects its Q1 EBITDA to be approximately 65 million euros, lower than previous year's 96 million euros.



Gerresheimer tumbled 5 percent after declaring its Q1 results.



Volkswagen rose over 1 percent on a Nikkei report that it is discussing a comprehensive tie-up with Japanese truck manufacturer Hino Motors in the commercial vehicle business.



Wirecard gained 0.7 percent after its fiscal 2017 earnings after tax increased 46.8 percent.



