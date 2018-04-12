Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research: genedrive plc (GDR): Progressing commercialisation plans

*Progressing commercialisation plans:* genedrive plc (GDR) is a commercial-stage company focused on point-of-care/need molecular diagnostics and biomarkers. Its Genedrive(R) molecular diagnostic testing platform is at the forefront of this technology, offering a rapid, low-cost, simple-to-use device with high sensitivity and specificity in infectious disease diagnosis. Rapid analysis of patient samples greatly aids clinical and public health decision- making, with field testing particularly important in emerging markets. GDR has signed three commercial deals for its Genedrive HCV ID Kit to date, paving the way to accessing the multi-million-dollar market hepatitis C diagnosis market.

April 12, 2018