

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were slightly lower on Thursday as concerns over possible U.S. military action in Syria intensified and the March FOMC minutes showed participants expect a steeper path of rate hikes in 2019 and 2020.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down about 0.2 percent at 5,270 in opening deals after ending 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday.



French grocery retailer Carrefour Group slumped nearly 6 percent after reporting weak first-quarter sales.



Airbus Group dropped about 2 percent. The aerospace and defense major said it anticipates adjusted EBIT to grow about 20 percent in 2018.



Saint-Gobain shares were marginally higher. The company said it had taken a 50 percent stake in a flat glass production line of the Chinese group JJG, with a total annual capacity of 160,000 tons.



Food services and facilities management group Sodexo dropped 1.4 percent after confirming its first-half fiscal 2017-2018 results.



In economic releases, French inflation accelerated to 1.6 percent in March from 1.2 percent in February, a government report showed. The preliminary estimate for March was 1.5 percent.



