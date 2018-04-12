Busbar Protection Market Worth 4.31 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Busbar Protection Market by Voltage (Medium Voltage, High Voltage, and Extra High Voltage), Impedance (Low Impedance and High Impedance), End-User (Utilities, Industries, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3.20 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.31 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.10%, during the forecast period. The market is set to witness growth due to the adoption of smart grids and HVDC technology in the utilities sector and create new revenue pockets for the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable government policies coupled with increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources globally would boost the growth of the Busbar Protection Market during the forecast period. Delays in grid expansion projects act as a restraint for the Busbar Protection Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 68 Tables and 32 Figures spread through 137 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Busbar Protection Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/busbar-protection-market-264637340.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The utilities market is expected to be the largest Busbar Protection Market, by end-user, in 2018.

The utilities segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, while the transportation segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace among all the end-user segments. Growth in demand for the reliable delivery of electric power led to increased investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, which is likely to create the demand for busbar protection systems in the utilities segment.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=264637340

The low-impedance segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Busbar Protection Market, by impedance, during the forecast period.

The low-impedance segment is the fastest growing market during the forecast period and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Development of microprocessor-based low-impedance relay is the main driver for the growth of the low impedance Busbar Protection Market. Countries such as the US, India, China, the UK, and Norway are investing in developing HVDC, UHVDC, and UHV network for transmitting power from remote locations to conventional power plants as well as renewable power plants, which is expected to create the demand for low-impedance busbar protection systems during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing investment in the smart grid and smart substation is expected to create the demand for microprocessor-based low-impedance busbar protection systems.

Asia Pacific: Key market for busbar protections market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market was the largest market, by value, for busbar protections in 2017, driven largely by China. Asia Pacific is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses high demand for electricity. A rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities is creating demand for necessary transmission & distribution infrastructure, which in turn, is likely to create demand for the Busbar Protection Market in the region. China accounted for the highest installed generation & distribution capacity in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in an increased demand for transmission & distribution infrastructure. Despite the fall in feed-in tariffs for solar energy, Japan is becoming a hub for renewable power and is attracting foreign investors in the power sector. For instance, Goldman Sachs is expected to invest approximately USD 487 million in Japanese renewable projects. These developments in the Japanese power sector are likely to enhance its power generation capacity. These investments in Japan are expected to improve the operation of utility firms and help secure the reliability of grid networks from power outages.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Busbar Protection Market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), GE (US), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), NR Electric (China), Toshiba (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), and ZIV (Spain).

Know more about the Busbar Protection Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/busbar-protection-market-264637340.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets