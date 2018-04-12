

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit (UCG) announced that Maurizio Beretta, Group Head of Identity & Communications since 2011, has been promoted to Group Head of Institutional Affairs & Sustainability and Chairman of the merged UniCredit Foundations. The new Group Institutional Affairs & Sustainability structure will focus on managing relationships with Institutional counter-parties and relevant opinion leaders, as well as Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Social Impact Banking activities, UniCredit Foundation, Cultural Sponsorships and Donations.



The company also announced that Max Hohenberg will be joining UniCredit at the end of May as the new Group Head of Identity & Communications. Max Hohenberg was a Partner at Munich based CNC Communications, a German international communications consultancy, where he was also responsible for CNC's Austrian business.



