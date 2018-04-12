

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were fluctuating on Thursday as escalating tensions surrounding Syria and disappointing house price data offset investor excitement over a fresh round of corporate dealmaking.



Meanwhile, media reports suggest that British Prime Minister Theresa May has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the U.K.'s involvement in possible military action against Bashar Assad's regime.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,257 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Shire Plc shares advanced 3 percent amid reports that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is moving closer to making a bid for the company.



Rail and bus operator FirstGroup soared 6 percent after rejecting a takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Apollo Management.



Similarly, gambling software development company Playtech rallied 7 percent after it agreed to buy Italy's SNAITech SpA for 846 million euros.



Over 50s insurer and travel agent Saga rose over 5 percent as it reported a rise in annual underlying pretax profit despite challenging trading conditions.



