

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in March, data from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 1.6 percent rise in February. Economists had expected the inflation to increase to 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent from February, when it rose by 0.7 percent.



The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 2.0 percent in March, up from 1.7 percent in February. That was just below the expected rise of 2.1 percent.



Month-on-month, CPIF increased 0.3 percent in March after rising 0.7 percent in February.



