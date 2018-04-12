InDex Pharmaceuticals Announces the Agenda for its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on April 25, 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) ("InDex") today announced the agenda for its Capital Markets Day that will take place in Stockholm on Wednesday April 25, 2018, for investors, analysts and media.

Members of InDex's senior management will be joined by Professor Raja Atreya from the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, and Professor Walter Reinisch from the Medical University of Vienna. The program includes an overview of the disease ulcerative colitis, the research landscape and the company's lead drug candidate cobitolimod, as well as the ongoing phase IIb study CONDUCT. Cobitolimod is under clinical development for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis with a new and unique mechanism of action.

Agenda

Introduction - Peter Zerhouni , CEO InDex Pharmaceuticals

- , CEO InDex Pharmaceuticals Ulcerative colitis - a debilitating disease with high unmet medical need - Professor Walter Reinisch , Medical University of Vienna

- Professor , Medical University of Cobitolimod - a promising first in class drug candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis - Professor Raja Atreya , University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Principle Investigator in the CONDUCT study

- Professor , University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Principle Investigator in the CONDUCT study The phase IIb study CONDUCT - Dr Thomas Knittel , Chief Medical Officer InDex Pharmaceuticals

- Dr , Chief Medical Officer InDex Pharmaceuticals Implementation of the CONDUCT study - Pernilla Sandwall , Chief Operating Officer InDex Pharmaceuticals

- , Chief Operating Officer InDex Pharmaceuticals Cobitolimod's market potential - Peter Zerhouni , CEO InDex Pharmaceuticals

- , CEO InDex Pharmaceuticals Q&A

Lunch & mingle

The day will start with coffee and registration at 9:00am CEST and end with lunch and mingle at 12:00pm CEST. The presentations - held in English - will begin at 9:15am CEST. The event will take place at Redeye's premises on Mäster Samuelsgatan 42 in Stockholm.

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a new type of drug that can help patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis back to a normal life. It is a so-called Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in active ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis, with a very favorable safety profile. Data from four placebo-controlled clinical trials indicate that cobitolimod has statistically significant effects on those endpoints that are most relevant in this disease, both from a regulatory and clinical perspective. These endpoints include the key clinical symptoms such as blood in stool, number of stools, and mucosal healing, respectively.

Based on the encouraging results from earlier studies, InDex is now performing the phase IIb study CONDUCT to evaluate higher doses and dose frequencies than investigated in previous studies with cobitolimod. The goal of the study is to optimise the treatment and achieve substantially higher efficacy, while maintaining the compound's excellent safety profile. The CONDUCT study will include 215 patients with left-sided moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis at 90 sites in 12 countries. It is a randomised, double blind, placebo-controlled study for evaluating cobitolimod's efficacy and safety in inducing clinical remission compared to placebo. The dose optimisation study investigates three different dose strengths of cobitolimod and two different dose frequencies. The objective is to have top line results from the study in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cobitolimod is also known as Kappaproctand DIMS0150.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's foremost asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

