AfroMillionsLotto and Paga Join Forces to Offer Payments for Nigeria's Biggest Jackpot in Naira

Following its launch in Nigeria last October, AfroMil l ionsLotto has linked up with leading Nigerian payments provider Paga to offer payments for lotto games in Naira, making it even easier to play for Africa's biggest jackpots.

All you have to do is register at http://www.afromillionslotto.com or one of our partners' lotto sites to set up your account and enjoy the benefits and convenience of purchasing your tickets in Naira - using Visa, Mastercard or Verve, Paga wallet or visiting a Paga agent and depositing cash into your lotto account.

Tickets now cost just â‚¦200 and jackpots start at â‚¦1 billion. If there isn't a jackpot winner, the prize money rolls over, increasing by â‚¦100 million each draw until it reaches a maximum of â‚¦2 billion. There are also nine, 'Candy Crush' style, Instant Win games, which can be played for fun or to win cash prizes of up to â‚¦10 million.

Commenting on the relationship, Paga Co-founder, Jay Alabraba, said: "It has been a pleasure working with the AfroMillionsLotto team to launch the Naira payment services using Paga's online and offline solutions. They have a lot of big jackpot games planned for rollout in the African market and we are excited to partner with them on this journey."

James Leppard, Ofertas365 CEO, stated: "We are delighted to partner with Paga to offer players a convenient and familiar payment process in Naira. We look forward to a growing number of players taking advantage to play for our large jackpot prizes."

About Ofertas365 (Curacao) N.V.

Ofertas365 Curacao N.V. is the company behind AfroMillionsLotto. Its parent, Ofertas365 Limited is a publicly-listed, UK company headquartered in London, whose shares trade on the Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange.

About Paga

Paga is Nigeria's leading payments company. Its services are accessible on any mobile phone via mypaga.com, as well as through its network of 13,800 retail agents across 36 states in Nigeria. In just over four years, Paga has almost eight million users on its platform.

