A session at BNEF's Future of Energy Summit explored how renewables paired with energy storage are successfully competing with new gas plants. For some years it has been obvious that increasing deployment of solar and wind is cutting into the market share of coal and nuclear power plants in the United States and Europe. These plants are being increasingly retired, and a negligible number of new plants of either technology are being built in either region. But this is only part of the story. For the past 15 years the United States in particular has put online a massive capacity of new gas plants, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...