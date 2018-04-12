

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 151.17 versus the pound and 131.80 against the euro, from its early lows of 151.75 and 132.32, respectively.



The yen reversed from its early lows of 83.05 versus the aussie and 85.09 versus the loonie, rising to 82.70 and 84.70, respectively.



The yen hit an 8-day high of 111.06 against the Swiss franc, off its early low of 111.62.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 109.00 against the Swiss franc, 148.00 versus the pound, 129.00 against the euro, 80.00 versus the aussie and 82.00 versus the loonie.



