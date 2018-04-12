GolTV has launched for Canadian soccer fans live streaming of top matches from the Portuguese first division Liga NOS, via its new over-the-top (OTT) streaming service GolTV Play.

GolTV Play offers five live weekly matches from the top three teams Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP, plus other league matches that vary based on team schedules and standings.

The service costs $9.90 (US) per month and is currently available to residents of Canada only. GolTV Play is a pay-as-you-go service that does not require contracts or long-term commitments from subscribers.

"We are thrilled to expand this first-class content to our neighbors in Canada," said Rodrigo Lombello, CEO of GolTV. "Since 2014, when GolTV started broadcasting Portuguese league matches in the US, we have had a great deal of interest from Canadian soccer fans wanting access to the same great action. Now they can watch these top matches every week."

GolTV Play in Canada is the company's first offering in the OTT programming landscape, as GolTV plans to expand its streaming service with more properties and to more countries.

Soccer fans can subscribe to GolTV Play by visiting the GolTV home page www.goltv.tv or play.goltv.tv

About GolTV

GolTV is the only bilingual TV network and online community dedicated to the soccer enthusiast with exclusive TV rights to top soccer action and a diverse programming mix. GolTV provides live coverage of the world's most exciting professional soccer with expert commentary, entertainment, and weekly highlight shows. GolTV programming is carried on cable, satellite and streaming services. Customers can contact their local TV providers for availability. For more information, go to GolTV's social media pages or www.goltv.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005477/en/

Contacts:

GolTV

Ivan Perez, 786-866-3932

i.perez@goltv.tv