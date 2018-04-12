Robust alternative to GRE or VPN tunnels provides a more secure connection for transferring data

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced the release of Neustar NetProtect, a direct connect Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) defense solution that is currently available in 61 data centres located across ten countries. In complement to Neustar SiteProtect NG, a DDoS mitigation solution that protects against web application attacks, the NetProtect network is strategically situated directly inside data centres in order to address and mitigate or entirely avoid the concerns of latency, complexity and other anomalies which are commonly associated with legacy Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) tunnel systems.

Created specifically for demanding and advanced network requirements that require support beyond basic proxy or VPN services, NetProtect is focused on transmitting sensitive data quickly and securely. Neustar's strategic fortification of a vast data centre ecosystem in combination with Neustar's design and implementation of the new NetProtect solution decreases system complexity. Such system simplification has traditionally presented a technical challenge because of the need to overlay networks on top of physical networks in order to transfer data between multiple locations.

"DDoS defense technology is constantly improving and as a result Neustar is focused on creating solutions that provide our clients with a secure infrastructure built on a foundation of unmatched stability, resiliency and performance," said Barrett Lyon, General Manager, DDoS Defense at Neustar. "I am very bullish about the DDoS evolution and, without a doubt, connecting directly to defense networks rather than routing through tunnels will become the norm. This will allow for greater security and less intrusive protection in order to mitigate attacks consistently and effectively, without introducing unnecessary volatility."

Unlike legacy tunneling services, NetProtect does not require additional software or hardware to transfer data across networks. By connecting directly within the data centre, NetProtect removes the introduction of unnecessary additional entry points on the network and eliminates the associated risk that can lead to an increase of malicious traffic or impair or complicate a customer's ability to define its routing policies. As well, by reducing susceptibility to variances and vulnerabilities derived from traversing external locations allows Neustar to decrease associated issues such as network connection latency and fragmentation.

With plans to expand into 14 countries and over 80 data centres within the next six months, the NetProtect solution will be one of the most robust and always-on direct-connect DDoS defense services in the industry. NetProtect is unparalleled in its ability to connect mission critical network applications directly across global facilities in order to provide advanced defenses across any application. More information on Neustar SiteProtect NG or Neustar NetProtect is available at security.neustar.

About Neustar Security Solutions

Neustar Security Solutions defend against network threats, inform users of potential network vulnerabilities, accelerate online asset performance and monitor user website performance through multiple services and offerings. Neustar's industry leading SiteProtect NG DDoS defense service ensures full-layered coverage in an attack. Neustar UltraDNS service manages 10% of all internet traffic, routes over 1 trillion queries a month and provides industry leading uptime with 100% availability. Neustar IP Intelligence is the authoritative source of IP decisioning data on 99.99% of routable IP addresses worldwide. Neustar's nearly 20 years of unparalleled expertise ensures that our customers are protected and optimised during normal business practices and when unsolicited events occur. Our services ensure that customers' network connectivity are protected and optimised whether in crisis or just business as usual. Neustar is trusted by many of the world's largest brands to keep their mission critical systems up and running.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with trusted, holistic identity resolution. As the only company capable of understanding who is on the other end of every interaction, Neustar is trusted by the world's great brands to grow and guard their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. The combination of Neustar's unique, accurate, and real-time identity system and our cloud-based workflow solutions empower our clients to make actionable, precise and valuable decisions across marketing, risk, IT/security, network and operations departments. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005554/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Hannah Lock

Hotwire for Neustar

neustar@hotwirepr.com