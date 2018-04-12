

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said the Group is not in any discussions regarding an offer for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA. The Group noted that a further announcement will be made if appropriate.



IAG has acquired a 4.61 percent ownership position in the airline. The Group said the minority investment is intended to establish a position from which to initiate discussions with Norwegian, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian.



