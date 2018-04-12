

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Thursday as escalating tensions surrounding Syria as well as disappointing economic reports offset investor excitement over a fresh round of corporate dealmaking.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 376.10 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were also moving down marginally while the German DAX was trading with a positive bias in lackluster trade.



French grocery retailer Carrefour Group slumped 5 percent after reporting weak first-quarter sales.



Airbus Group dropped 1.5 percent. The aerospace and defense major said it anticipates adjusted EBIT to grow about 20 percent in 2018.



Germany's GEA Group fell more than 5 percent. The system provider for food processing industry expects its Q1 EBITDA to be approximately 65 million euros, lower than previous year's 96 million euros.



German automaker Volkswagen rallied 1.7 percent on a Nikkei report that it is discussing a comprehensive tie-up with Japanese truck manufacturer Hino Motors in the commercial vehicle business.



Shire Plc shares advanced 3 percent in London amid reports that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is moving closer to making a bid for the company.



British rail and bus operator FirstGroup soared 6 percent after rejecting a takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Apollo Management.



Similarly, gambling software development company Playtech rallied 7 percent after it agreed to buy Italy's SNAITech SpA for 846 million euros.



Over 50s insurer and travel agent Saga rose over 5 percent as it reported a rise in annual underlying pretax profit despite challenging trading conditions.



On the economic front, Eurozone industrial production decreased for the third straight month in February, Eurostat reported today.



Industrial output fell 0.8 percent month-on-month, following a 0.6 percent drop in January. This was the third consecutive drop and came in contrast to the expected growth of 0.1 percent.



U.K. economic growth remained subdued in the first quarter despite a strong export performance, according to the latest Quarterly Economic Survey from the British Chambers of Commerce.



In the service sector, the balance of firms reporting improved export sales rose slightly to +13 from +12 and orders to +10 from +7. Domestic sales held steady at +20, while domestic orders rose to +16 from +14.



A gauge of U.K. house price balance remained at zero in March, while French consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in the month, separate reports showed.



