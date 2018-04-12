Mongolian oil explorer Petro Matad will abandon drilling on its Falcon prospect after data implied a smaller resource than management had anticipated. The AIM traded company will instead switch its attention to a "large and well defined" fault bounded structure shown by new data to potentially hold lacustrine turbidites and be of a significantly larger size than the Falcon Prospect, which lies nearby. The new data stems from 3D seismic analysis of the Tugrug Basin, with interpretation of the ...

