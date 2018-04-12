AIM-quoted exploration and production firm SDX Energy has discovered gas at its Ibn Yunus-1X exploration well in Egypt. SDX encountered the 100.8 feet of net conventional natural gas pay with an average porosity of 28.5% after it drilled to a total depth of 9068 feet in the Abu Madi horizon. The London-based group will shortly complete the well as a producer in the Abu Madi section, with testing to follow 30 and 45 days after the drilling rig has been moved off location, depending on the ...

