Saga, the over-50s travel and insurance company, met its downgraded annual profit expectations but said the market remained "challenging" and that profits would fall remain under pressure in 2018. Shortly after Saga warned investors on profits back in early December, the group made the move to reshuffle its senior management in January as part of an effort to become "more focused" moving forward. While Saga's underlying pre-tax profits ticked ahead just 1.4% to £190.1m in the year ended 31 ...

