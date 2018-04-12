A fourth quarter update from mother and baby retailer Mothercare on Thursday showed a slowdown in the company's declining sales, while the online segment returned to growth against a still-challenging backdrop. In the 12 weeks to 24 March 2018, UK like-for-like sales were down 2.8%, which was huge improvement on the 7.2% drop seen in the third quarter. Meanwhile, online sales were up 2.1%, also massively improved compared to 6.9% a decline in the previous quarter. International sales fell 3.7% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...