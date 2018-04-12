Producing mineral company Strategic Minerals updated the market on its magnetite ore sales at its Cobre magnetite operations in New Mexico on Thursday, for the three months to March. The AIM-traded firm said strong sales volumes continued at Cobre with March quarter sales of $1.424m for 21,635 tonnes. Given the seasonality associated with January and February traditionally being low sales months, the board called it a "pleasing result" and in line with management expectations. The sales ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...