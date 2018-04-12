Mineral resource company Keras Resources confirmed a drilling update published by Calidus Resources on Thursday, reporting that a further 12 reverse circulation holes have been completed along a reconnaissance traverse directly east of the Klondyke Gold Deposit, which is part of the Warrawoona Gold Project located in the Pilbara of Western Australia. The AIM-traded firm said Calidus would be starting a large resource infill and extension programme across the Klondyke Shear corridor in May. Keras ...

