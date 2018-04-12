Press release: Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first quarter of 2018 on Friday, April 20 at 07:00 CET.

Press Release

Brussels, 12th April 2018



Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first quarter of 2018 on Friday, April 20 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a conference call hosted by:

Michaël Trabbia, CEO

Arnaud Castille, CFO

Siddy Jobe, Director Investor Relations & Treasury

The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET (9:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call in order to avoid waiting time. Consequently register with following pin code: 27165134# and provide your name and the company you work for.

Belgium (EN) +32 24035816 Belgium (FR) +32 24015391 Belgium (NL) +32 24015392 Canada +1 4162164194 France +33 170710159 Germany +49 69222225429 Ireland +35 315060451 Italy +39 0236013841 Luxembourg +352 27300163 Netherlands +31 207095119 Spain +34 911140101 Switzerland +41 445831805 United Kingdom +44 2071943759 United States +1 8442860643

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the first quarter of 2018 and the results toolkit will be available on Friday, April 20 on the financial section of the corporate website at : https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information/financial-results (https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information/financial-results)

Please note that the 2016 full year and 2017 quarterly financial and operational results restated under the IFRS 15 standard can be found in the financial section of the corporate website as well.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and ADSL internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Press contacts

Annelore Marynissen (NL) - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon (FR) - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Investors contact

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





Invitation Orange Belgium Q1 18 results - NL (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2183805/843561.pdf)

Invitation Orange Belgium Q1 18 results - FR (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2183805/843565.pdf)

Invitation Orange Belgium Q1 18 results - EN (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2183805/843560.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire

